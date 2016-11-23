Eddie Murphy Gets Candid In In-Depth Interview, Talks Return To Film And Stand-Up

It’s an understatement to say that Eddie Murphy changed the face of comedy, between being the first comedian (and first of color) to become a huge blockbuster draw and star in some of the biggest film franchises of all-time, he is largely considered the modern blueprint for a comedian crossover. However, while he is considered one of the funniest comedians in history, his impressive dramatic acting is often overlooked.

In a recent (and rare) new interview, Murphy candidly discusses his career and opens up about his desire to further his dramatic acting by working with some of the biggest heavyweight directors in the industry. The last several years of his career has seen the legendary performer make the bulk of his money from animated films and smaller features with the exception of his Oscar-nominated turn as Jimmy “Thunder” Early in 2006’s Dreamgirls. Now he’s ready to return to film in a big, dramatic way, and also returning to his stand-up comedy roots. Industry insider Shadow and Act has the full details of Murphy’s interview, including which directors he would like to work with.

Via Shadow and Act:

It’s rare these days that Eddie Murphy sits for more than a few minutes to be interviewed, so it was good to watch this almost 40-minute conversation with the actor (and musician) courtesy the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt of New York Magazine, and happening in front of a live audience, Murphy was on hand to discuss his latest big screen project, “Mr. Church,”

[During the interview] he [says he] is interested in getting back on the stage, but not just to do stand-up comedy. Murphy’s ambitions for a stage return will encompass more than just comedy. As he says when asked whether he’ll ever entertain doing a comedy tour again, he answers: “Yeah, I’ll entertain it. I think about it. Eventually I will. But it won’t just be stand-up. It’ll be music. It’ll be comedy. It’ll be stuff from my movies… I’ve just got to figure out a way to put a show together. Because me just coming out on stage and doing stand-up, I can’t see myself doing just that. I can see having some of that, and then doing everything else. We’ll see.”

A big screen “comeback” might also be something [fans can] to look forward to; at least that’s what I immediately thought about when Murphy told the audience that he’d like to work with Quentin Tarantino, [Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.]

You can check out the FULL interview with Eddie Murphy BELOW:





