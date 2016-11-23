Church Circuit 11-23-16

Youth Ministry Fall Revival

Nov. 23—Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut St., McKeesport, will host the Youth Ministry Fall Revival. Minister Laphon Flood-Francis, of Morning Star Baptist Church in Clairton, will be the guest preacher. Reverend Earlene Coleman, senior pastor; Rev. Jamie Grayson, assistant pastor; and Rev. Phil Williams, youth pastor.

Thanksgiving Dinner

NOV. 24—Homestead Park United Methodist Church, 4231 Shady Ave., Munhall, will host dinner from 4-6 p.m. Fellowship Hall. Eat or take out.

Pittsburgh Youth Chorus

DEC. 4–Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to enjoy the sweet, angelic sound of children’s voices in the beautiful Cathedral of Hope where the 125 talented young singers of Pittsburgh Youth Chorus will present a festive winter concert at 4 p.m. at East Liberty Presbyterian Church located at 116 South Highland Ave., East

Liberty Christmas Party

DEC. 18—The Narrow Way International Ministries COGIC, 615 Taft Ave., Pittsburgh, will host its annual Christmas Party at 4:00 p.m.

