Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall appointed Global Federation of Competitiveness Council Senior Fellow

Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall joins a distinguished group of worldwide leaders as a Global Federation of Competitiveness Council (GFCC) Senior Fellow. Hall will travel to London next week for the organization’s annual Global Innovation Summit. This year’s focus is city competitiveness and sustainability. Hall was selected for the Fellowship for his leadership and expertise on matters affecting global competitiveness, public policy, community development, and city initiatives.

GFCC is a global network of 30+ competitiveness councils and economic/business development organization. GFCC members represent countries from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, as well as a wide set of economic realities. The GFCC aims to enable mutual learning within its distinctive and extended network of members and strategic partners. The GFCC’s goal is also to develop and implement creative, original ideas, concepts and tools to help members understand and navigate the complex competitiveness environment of the 21st century.

“I am both honored and excited to be selected for this position,” said Councilman Hall. “I look forward to building on my existing international connections and learning from other innovators around the world while also spreading the word about the great things we are doing in Atlanta.”

