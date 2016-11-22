MARTA welcomes ‘E. Co’ at Avondale Station into TOD portfolio

MARTA will break ground on “E. Co” at Avondale Station, a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) located near the bustling city center of downtown Decatur. The official ceremony will be on Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

Columbia Ventures will master develop the 7.7 acres of Avondale Station’s south lot into a mixed-use collection that will offer affordable, independent living for seniors—in partnership with Columbia Residential—and more than 370 market rate apartments in a joint venture with Cortland Partners that also features retail and restaurant space. The site will serve as a catalyst for continued growth in this highly visible gateway in east Decatur.

WHO: Robbie Ashe, MARTA Board Chairman

Patti Garrett, Mayor, City of Decatur

Dr. Yvette Taylor, FTA Region IV Regional Administrator

Keith T. Parker, AICP, MARTA GM/CEO

Noel Khalil, Columbia Ventures Co-founder and Partner

Dr. David Dude, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent

Lee May, Interim CEO, DeKalb County

Jeff Rader, DeKalb County Commissioner, District 2

Ed McBreyer, Executive Director, PATH Foundation

Michele Ritan, East Decatur Greenway Representative

WHAT: Avondale Station TOD Groundbreaking

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 28, 2016

3 p.m.

WHERE: Avondale MARTA Station

915 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

Decatur, Ga. 30030

The Avondale Station TOD project is a partnership that includes the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and Columbia Ventures.

