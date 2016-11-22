MARTA welcomes ‘E. Co’ at Avondale Station into TOD portfolio

MARTA will break ground on “E. Co” at Avondale Station, a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) located near the bustling city center of downtown Decatur. The official ceremony will be on Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.
Columbia Ventures will master develop the 7.7 acres of Avondale Station’s south lot into a mixed-use collection that will offer affordable, independent living for seniors—in partnership with Columbia Residential—and more than 370 market rate apartments in a joint venture with Cortland Partners that also features retail and restaurant space. The site will serve as a catalyst for continued growth in this highly visible gateway in east Decatur.
WHO: Robbie Ashe, MARTA Board Chairman
Patti Garrett, Mayor, City of Decatur
Dr. Yvette Taylor, FTA Region IV Regional Administrator
Keith T. Parker, AICP, MARTA GM/CEO
Noel Khalil, Columbia Ventures Co-founder and Partner
Dr. David Dude, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent
Lee May, Interim CEO, DeKalb County
Jeff Rader, DeKalb County Commissioner, District 2
Ed McBreyer, Executive Director, PATH Foundation
Michele Ritan, East Decatur Greenway Representative
WHAT: Avondale Station TOD Groundbreaking
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 28, 2016
3 p.m.
WHERE: Avondale MARTA Station
915 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.
Decatur, Ga. 30030
The Avondale Station TOD project is a partnership that includes the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and Columbia Ventures.