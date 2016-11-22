City Councilman Julian Bond present proclamations to accomplished women

Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond presented proclamations to Shaunae Miller, Naomy Grand’Pierre and Onica Blaize at the Nov. 21 city council meeting.

Shaunae Miller, who attended the University of Georgia, is a Bahamian sprinter and gold medal winner in the 400 meters event in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Naomy Grand’Pierre is a Haitian-American swimmer from Atlanta. She is Haiti’s first Olympic swimmer.

Onica Blaize is Mrs. Georgia America 2016. The first woman of Caribbean heritage and the third African American to hold the title.

