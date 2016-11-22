Atlanta City Council seeks public comment on access to City financial transactions

Committee on Council and Finance/Executive Committee of the Atlanta City Council will hold a joint work session regarding proposed Ordinance 15-O-1585, public access to City financial expenditures and 15-R-4504, public access to City Council financial expenditures on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. in Committee Room No. 1, Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, S.W.

In an effort to ensure the transparency of all financial expenditures incurred by the City and the City Council, the Atlanta City Council is considering the aforementioned legislation which would allow the public to access the City and City Council’s financial records and information.

Cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and Denver have all made significant strides towards complete transparency with regard to city account payables and receivables. The Atlanta City Council has a fiduciary duty to act in a way that would benefit the city’s residents and is working vigorously to ensure that they can have ready access to the city’s financial information.

The meeting is open to the public and public comment is both welcomed and encouraged

