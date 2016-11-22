Actress Lynn Whitfield in North Hills

WHITFIELD IN NORTH HILLS—Actress Lynn Whitfield embraced African American women in Pittsburgh at Arnold’s Tea on East Ohio St. in Pittsburgh’s North Side community. Whitfield, now starring in the OWN network series, “Greenleaf,” was acting as a surrogate for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, The gathering of women at Arnold’s Tea was a collaboration of the Clinton campaign, Attorney Wrenna Watson, Hill CDC President Marimba Milliones and the African American Women for Political Change. Following the serious talk, women enjoyed casual conversation and pictures with the actress and everyone left with a smile.