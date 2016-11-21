Georgia unemployment insurance appeals unit named best in nation among large states

The United States Department of Labor (USDOL) has named the Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) Unemployment Insurance (UI) Appeals Tribunal the best performer among the nation’s 22 largest states for handling UI appeals.

“The Atlanta Regional Office of the U. S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration congratulates the Georgia Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance staff on their recent award,” said USDOL Regional Administrator Les Range. “As the recipient among large states of the Department’s 2016 Excellence Award for UI Appeals Decisions, they have demonstrated excellence in performing timely and quality appeal decisions and hearings. We appreciate their hard work in serving Georgia’s citizens.”

The award is based on the state’s performance for the period from July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2016. The GDOL previously won the award for large states in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

“This recognition again confirms that our staff is doing a fine job administering our unemployment insurance program,” said State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “It’s imperative that correct and fair decisions are reached when unemployment benefits are awarded or denied. This ensures that eligible claimants get the benefits they deserve, as quickly as possible, while preventing undeserved payments that can increase the tax rates of employers who support the system.”

The USDOL’s award is presented to the top performers from small, mid-sized and large states. A state’s size is based on the number of workers covered under the state’s unemployment insurance program. There are more than 4 million covered workers in Georgia. The 21 other states that comprise the large state category are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

For more information about Georgia Department of Labor services to employers and jobseekers, visit dol.georgia.gov .

