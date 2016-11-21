Chicago Blues Matriarch And Widow of Willie Dixon, Marie Dixon Dies At 79

The Chicago matriarch of Blues music, Marie Dixon has died at 79 years old. She was the widow of Blues pioneer, Willie Dixon. Ms. Dixon passed away Sunday morning surrounded by her family.

Dixon and her husband established the non profit, Blues Heaven Foundation in 1984. Its mission over the last 30 years has worked hard in preserving the legacy of Blues music, in addition to securing royalties and copyrights owed to artists in the past.

In 1993, Ms. Dixon purchased the same building that included Chess Studios and later, moved the foundation there in 1997. Located at 2120 South Michigan Ave., it’s a musical landmark and museum for visitors coming from around the world to get a piece of history.

Her tireless work in building the foundation into an educational and outreach program for young students in Chicago area schools seeking to know about Blues music touched so many lives.

An official statement from the family was released:

“Jackie and Alex Dixon, on behalf of the Dixon family, have announced the passing of their dear mother, Marie Dixon, after a long illness. Marie Dixon, widow of famed bluesmaster Willie Dixon, founder of The Blues Heaven Foundation, and much respected champion for the music and the musicians, made her transition this morning, November 20, surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are pending and will be shared as they are finalized.”

SOURCE: https://www.americanbluesscene.com

