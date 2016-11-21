ATL readies for busy holiday week head

|
Nearly three million passengers expected to travel through world’s busiest airport; holiday travel press conference scheduled
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials will host a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 22 to discuss Thanksgiving holiday travel preparations at the Airport. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is considered the busiest travel time of the year at ATL, and next week’s forecast indicates this year is no exception: more than 2.9 million passengers are expected to navigate through ATL beginning Friday, Nov. 18 until the end of the holiday period, Monday, Nov. 28.
ATL officials, working with partners at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), mainline and regional airlines, and airport concessionaires, have taken steps to ensure passengers have a safe, efficient and enjoyable experience while visiting the world’s busiest and most efficient airport. To accomplish this, staffing levels among stakeholders have increased, TSA checkpoints will open earlier than usual, and a third Automated Security Lane is now operational at the South security checkpoint.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials remain hyper-vigilant to any threats posed to the traveling community and will maintain a strong, visible presence at the Airport.
Domestic passengers are reminded to arrive at check-in at least two hours before departure time. Information on flights, parking and ATL concessions can be found at atl.com or on the iFlyATL mobile app.
Roosevelt Council, Jr., Interim General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Mary Leftridge Byrd, Transportation Security Administration Federal Security Director,
