Kanye West Just Bit The Hand That Feeds Him: Rants About Beyoncé

You’re in dangerous territory once you utter a bad statement about Beyonce. We’re all aware of how powerful the Beyhive is. But you’d have to be nuts to say something about Beyoncé, when she’s the wife of your boss.

Lately, Kanye West has made no secret of his apathy regarding the state of the nation during his Saint Pablo shows. In San Jose last Thursday, the rapper said he didn’t vote but if he did, he would have voted for president elect Donald Trump. That in itself set the public in rage, particularly his black fanbase (or what used to be).

And last night during a Sacramento show, he had more words to say. This time about Queen Bey, who’s husband Jay Z owns the record label that West is signed to. He said:

“Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won [MTV] Video of the Year, over me and over ‘Hotline Bling’. In my opinion —no, I’m not trying to diss Beyoncé, she is great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal— but sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win. F**k winning. F**k looking cool… I was sent here to give y’all my truth, even at the risk of my own life, my own success, my own career. Jay Z—call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

He goes on to talk about radio presence, President Obama being suppressed in the White House, and how relevant his tour is (referencing Hillary Clinton following ‘old models’). All this and a total three songs (one that was repeated), before ending the show early.

It’s evident at this point that Kanye is using these shows to get his opinions out. He’s looking for the attention media gives him. But at some point, you have to wonder if the media is the puppet or if he is, for the clicks.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Pose With Alton Sterling’s Son For Birthday Photo

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Season 4, Gives Terrible Explanation For Casting Notice Fail

Also On Atlanta Daily World: