Terrence J Is Dating Another Model, Confirms On Instagram

Terrence J has a type, and it’s a long-legged model, apparently. The television personality was rumored to be dating model, Jasmine Sanders, and he basically confirmed it with a recent Instagram post.

The 25-year-old beauty got mainstream attention from her gal-pal, Kim Kardashian but she’s considered a peer of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in the fashion industry. Raised in South Carolina, she’s a svelte 5’9″ and allegedly dated Chris Brown, Young Jeezy and Nick Cannon.

But as well all know, a pretty face in Holly-weird is often associated with any man she comes in contact with.

Terrence’s most recent ex-girlfriend was Nicole Isaacs, a writer, model and creative agency owner based in Los Angeles. The two were very public, often going to events and shows together. But before her there was Victoria Secret model, Selita Ebanks, who he parted ways with in 2013.

In essence, he’s not shy about letting the world know about his love of runways girls.

Career-wise, the 34-year-old not doing bad either, producing and starring in The Perfect Match last spring.

RELATED STORIES:

Mr. Steal Your Girl: Watch Terrence J. Steam Things Up With Cassie

It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye: Terrence J. Is Leaving E! News

#MyUnTold With Terrence J Shares The Importance Of HBCU’s & Black Millennial Influence

Also On Atlanta Daily World: