Keshia Knight Pulliam Has Baby Shower Despite Paternity Drama

Keshia Knight Pulliam is expecting her baby very soon. The actress who announced her pregnancy last spring is almost ready to pop, and in celebration had a baby shower on Sunday, Nov 6, in Atlanta inviting close family and friends.

Monyetta Shaw, the baby mom of Ne-Yo, shared a photo from the pink-themed occasion. “Last Sunday was pretty awesome,” she said. “Can’t wait for #EllaGrace She is so loved!!! Your baby shower was perfect! Was such a pleasure being one of your ‘baby maids’.”

We had no idea “baby maids” was a thing, but we’re assuming the actress is trying to keep a circle of trustworthy women around her— considering her circumstances. From a video clip she shared, she was surrounded by her Delta Sigma Theta Inc. sorors during the festivities for a song.

Last June, soon after announcing her pregnancy, Pulliam was shocked to find out her husband Ed Hartwell was divorcing her. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old revealed that she believed her husband of six months was stepping out on her and contemplated getting a divorce.

“I had divorce papers ready,” she said. “I presented it to him. Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance. The part that hurt me the most when he filed for divorce was that he had asked me to give him another chance, and I was willing to do that and forgive him, for our family.”

Since then they’ve been back and forth in court, more recently for a request of paternity from Pulliam— likely to remove any doubt of infidelity on her end. Allegedly, she is asking the judge to find him in contempt for not appearing in court and arrest him until he completes his DNA test.

At this point there’s no telling what life will be like for this baby once she arrives. But we hope some of this petty arguing dies down.

