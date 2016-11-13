Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Was The Most Important Part Of Show

It was the perfect timing to have Dave Chappelle host Saturday Night Live, only days after the country made Donald Trump its president elect. The comedian hosted the show with musical guest, A Tribe Called Quest, which had fans of both the comedian and the iconic hip hop group excited— especially with their last album debuting on Friday.

But Chappelle’s opening monologue was the most captivating part of the show, where he addressed the election, Black Lives Matter, and the Obama administration.

“You know, I didn’t know that Donald Trump was going to win the election,” he said. “I did suspect it. Seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.”

He went on to acknowledge how white Americans are divided, how Trump’s presidency will affect those with money, and the importance of Black Lives Matter.

“Why do we have to say that ‘Black Lives Matter’?,” he says rhetorically. “I admit that it’s not the best slogan. But McDonald’s already took, ‘You Deserve a Break Today.’ And I guess it’s kind of catchy, cause everyone else is biting it. Even the police biting it. ‘Blue Lives Matter.’ What?! Was you born a police? That is not a blue life. That’s a blue suit. If you don’t like it, take that suit off and find a new job. Because I’m a tell you now, if I could quit being black today, I’d be out the game. I did the next best thing, I became a rich black person.”

He goes on to talk about gentrification and how this country is turning upside down— closing by acknowledging how vital President Obama was to the health of this nation.

“I think it’s important that I say that because they’re marching up the street as we speak,” Chappelle said, referring to anti-Trump protesters.

“A few weeks ago, I went to the White House for a party. It was the first time I had been there in many years and it was very exciting and BET had sponsored the party … and I saw all those black faces — and Bradley (Cooper) — and I thought about how happy everybody was, these people who had been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful and it made me feel proud to be an American and it made me very happy about the prospects of our country. So, in that spirit, I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too. Thank you very much.”

Watch his full monologue by clicking the video above.

