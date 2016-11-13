Chrisette Michele Shows Off Beautiful Bawdy While On Vacation

It’s definitely not bathing suit season, but Chrisette Michele is still showing off her sexy beach body. The singer recently celebrated her engagement anniversary in Barbados with fiancé and longtime manager Doug “Biggs” Ellison.

For the occasion, she took some photos on the beach in a nude one-piece that cut high on the hips. “Oh Barbados, I’ll miss you terribly,” she said. “See you at the Jazz fest in January. Thanks for helping me celebrate my 1 year love anniversary.”

The couple made their love official last October, after a pretty tumultuous past that included a lawsuit. Michele and Ellison have known each other for over a decade, and he’s noted to be the person that put her in front of Def Jam, getting her initial record deal.

In regards to their wedding plans, she spoke to The Jasmine Brand about her theme and unlikely romance.

“I’m gonna do The Great Gatsby theme as the wedding,” she said. “So it’s gotta be… really just extra. Very grand, very silly, very fun. Very not serious. So I’m hoping that Tamar Braxton is not incredibly busy that day and she can fly in real quick, do a little ditty, do a little dance, and head back to her show.”

Adding, “We started off as manager and artist 12 years ago way before I got signed. Then we got into the music industry and things got incredibly shaky… Long story short, when it was all said and done, when it was all over, we decided that we didn’t want to be in this music industry alone. So I started my record label and then I was like, ‘I don’t wanna do that without him’ and he didn’t want to do his life without me so we decided to do our lives together.”

