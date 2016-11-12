Tina Knowles And Her Daughters Are Raising Money For A Worthy Cause

Baton Rouge is about to get some much needed help from four powerful women.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyonce, Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland are joining up with Essence to put on the Love On Louisiana: An Essence Hometown Heroes Tribute event. The award ceremony and seated dinner will raise funds for recovery efforts in response to the devastating floods that occurred this summer.

According to Essence, while more than $55 million in federal aid was approved for reconstruction, families and businesses in the area are still struggling to recover from the rising waters. Dozens were even killed by the natural disasters.

“Louisiana is a special place in my family’s history and we are committed as a family to never forget the city and the people of Baton Rouge,” said Tina Knowles-Lawson in a statement. “It breaks my heart to see the unimaginable disaster and destruction caused by the flooding and we will stand and support every effort in place to help the people most affected.”

Just last month, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z hosted Tidal X:1015 to raise funds for the Robin Hood Foundation in NYC. This event that will take place on November 20 will also be supported by BeyGood, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge and Brand Jordan.

“We have continued to witness firsthand the strength of our long-term partners in Louisiana in the aftermath of natural disasters, and it is with great pride that we are partnering with Ms. Tina, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly and BeyGOOD to harness the resources of our collective networks and join the community in rebuilding,” said Essence President Michelle Ebanks.

Love when we take support and care into our own hands.

