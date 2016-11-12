Octavia Spencer And Rosario Dawson To Star In Major Biopics

We love a good biopic and two talented actresses plan to star in films that will have a lot of people talking.

Octavia Spencer recently optioned the book, “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker” written by the great-great-granddaughter of the beauty mogul, A’Lelia Bundles. In layman’s terms, we can expect a project involving Walker’s life on the small screen soon.

As reported by Deadline, it will be a limited TV series that Spencer will also star in (as expected), directed by Kasi Lemmons from a script penned by Nicole Asher.

For those of you unfamiliar with Walker, she was the first female self-made millionaire in America who made her fortune by creating beauty products specifically made for African American women. Her most notably practice was training and dispersing thousands of workers to sell her products from door to door.

HBO is said to be in talks about this project, which would work in conjunction with Viola Davis’ Harriet Tubman film.

Following suit, Rosario Dawson will be playing activist and accomplished public speaker Donna Hylton.

The film will be based off Hylton’s book “A Little Bit of Light” the shares her story of leaving Jamaica, to an abusive home and later going to prison for 27 years for murder.

As reported by Shadow and Act, after leaving prison, Hylton earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Behavioral Science and a Master of Arts Degree in English from Mercy College. She then became a community health advocate for Coming Home, a program that addresses the medical and psycho-social needs of formerly incarcerated people during the transition from prison or jail back into the community, at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

No exact dates have been released for any of these projects, but we certainly can’t wait to see the finished products.

