Give Thanks for the Slow Cooker

Want to spend more time with loved ones this Thanksgiving? Ditch the perfectly timed oven schedule and put your slow cooker to work. It’ll deliver the familiar flavors of your favorite holiday stuffing, sauces and desserts in a new, more convenient way.

“Take advantage of the hassle-free slow cooker for sides and desserts and leave the oven free for your turkey,” said McCormick Kitchens Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. “Top a mixture of apples, brown sugar and cinnamon with seasoned oat crumbles for a warm Oatmeal Apple Cobbler—an ooey gooey dessert that will fill your kitchen with an irresistible, sweet and spicy aroma while it slow cooks.”

For more time-saving tips and recipes for your Thanksgiving feast, check out McCormick.com and visit McCormick Spice on Facebook and Pinterest.

***

Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours, 45 minutes

Servings: 8

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

2/3 cup sugar

1 seedless orange, peeled and sectioned

2 McCormick Bay leaves

1 McCormick Cinnamon Stick

Place all ingredients in 4-quart slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 3 hours on high, stirring every hour. Uncover. Stir well.

Cook, uncovered, 30 to 45 minutes longer on high or until slightly thickened.

***

Slow Cooker Sausage Stuffing

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Servings: 12 (2/3-cup servings)

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

2 cups chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 pound mild (sweet) Italian sausage, casing removed

1 cup Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Stock

2 teaspoons McCormick Rubbed Sage

1 teaspoon McCormick Crushed Rosemary

10 cups cubed French bread (1-inch pieces)

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Add sausage; cook and stir until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

Spray inside of slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add stock and herbs; stir to blend. Stir in bread cubes and sausage-vegetable mixture. Cover.

Cook 45 minutes on high. Uncover and stir. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes longer.

***

Slow Cooker Oatmeal Apple Cobbler

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Servings: 10

Apple Filling:

5 medium Gala apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick

1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon

Oatmeal Cobbler Topping:

1 cup all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into pieces

Spray inside of slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. For the Apple Filling, toss apple slices, brown sugar, baking mix and cinnamon in large bowl. Place in slow cooker.

For the Cobbler Topping, mix all ingredients, except butter, in medium bowl. Cut in butter with fork until crumbly. Sprinkle over Apple Filling. Cover.

Cook 3 hours on high.

***

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cake with Caramel Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours, 35 minutes

Servings: 16

Pumpkin Cake:

1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

2 eggs

2 teaspoons McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 cup chocolate chips

Caramel Sauce:

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1 teaspoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. For the Cake, mix all ingredients in large bowl. Pour into greased slow cooker. Place towel over slow cooker and cover with lid.

Cook 3 1/2 hours on low or until cake is almost set.

Meanwhile, for the Caramel Sauce, cook and stir all ingredients in small saucepan on medium-high heat 5 minutes or until sauce is smooth.

Carefully remove slow cooker insert and place on wire rack. Pour 1/2 of the Caramel Sauce over the cake. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes to cool slightly. Serve cake with remaining sauce and ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.

Substitution: Use 1 cup chopped candy bars in place of the chocolate chips.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: