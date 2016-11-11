Veterans adopt for free at Atlanta Humane Society

Veterans adopt for free at the Atlanta Humane Society!

Pets provide companionship and health benefits for people who love and care for them, and we are proud to offer our Veterans this companionship at no cost to them through our Pets for Vets program.

Our Pets for Vets program runs all year, so Veterans can always adopt a loving companion free of charge at the Atlanta Humane Society.

To all who have served, Happy Veterans Day, and thank you for your service!

