USA Network Orders TV Pilot ‘Unsolved’ About Tupac And Biggie Murders

It may be hard to believe (or not, given your perspective) that 20 years have passed and the murders of hip-hop icons Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls remain unsolved. Sure there have been dozens of conspiracy theories as to who murdered the two young artists and changed the face of hip-hop in the process, but traditional investigations have continuously proved unsuccessful. Despite the amount of time that has passed fans are still fascinated by the crimes and now USA network is hoping that TV audiences will be too.

Television’s true crime phenomenon led by the hugely successful FX hit The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, proved that there is definitely an audience for a series surrounding a real-life murder case. The deeper question is perhaps if hip-hop fans will tune in to USA’s new pilot titled Unsolved, which will attempt to dissect the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls over several episodes. Hollywood insider Deadline has further details about the project, including the book that acts as its source material.

Via Deadline:

USA Network is jumping in the hot true crime drama genre with Unsolved. The network has given a pilot order to the scripted true crime serial that chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. The pilot is being directed and executive produced by Anthony Hemingway, director/executive producer on the true crime series that sparked the current interest in the genre, FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Written by Kyle Long (Suits), Unsolved, from Universal Cable Productions, is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, author of the book “Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations,” who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

If properly casted, written and directed, this could actually be must-see TV. Clearly Pac and Biggie are still incredibly popular, with Shakur recently securing a nomination for the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, so the fan-base is definitely there for it to be a hit.

