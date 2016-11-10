Public Takes To Social Media To Urge Michelle Obama To Run For President In 2020

The reality of the outcome of the recent presidential election has left many Americans feeling hopeless, helpless and disenfranchised, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking forward to the 2020 election. Social media was ablaze today with urging and pleas for current FLOTUS Michelle Obama to run for president in 2020. In fact during Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, there were rumblings as early as last year that many hoped Michelle Obama would run on the democratic ticket instead.

If you have been on social media for the last 48 hours the majority of the trending topics are focused on Donald Trump’s win, with most topics disapproving and reacting negatively to it. However, today there was a significant bright spot involving our lovely FLOTUS Michelle Obama and the public’s hopeful cry that she run for president in 2020. The Grio has further details about social media’s reaction to a possible Michelle Obama presidential run.

Hillary Clinton didn’t break through that highest of glass ceilings and become the first female president of the United States, but many people [on social media] and beyond are calling for Michelle Obama to take on that challenge.

The First Lady has been a huge figure in this election, making several public appearances and speeches in support of Clinton’s candidacy, with often-quoted words of wisdom and huge crowds at her events.

While Michelle Obama has said that she does not want to run, she has promised that she will continue to advocate for children, for women, for education, and for other causes dear to her heart. But that really hasn’t stopped others from begging her to step up to the plate. After all, she would be an amazing president of the United States.

Michelle Obama certainly has our vote here at HB if she does indeed decide on a 2020 presidential run. Having already demonstrated that she has the intelligence, experience, poise and leadership skills that it takes to rally the country together, we couldn’t think of a better candidate. Here’s hoping!

