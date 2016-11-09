Would You Do This to Save a Life?

Controversial in its nature, organ donation is essentially a life-saving decision for some and a topic to be avoided by others. According to the University of Chicago Urban Health Initiative, one person’s organs can save 8 lives and “potentially” improve the lives of 50 people.

Join Susan Peters on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at WVON (1690 AM), from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. as she hosts the Community Health Focus discussing this critical but often misunderstood issue of becoming an organ donor.

Guest panelist will include: Connie Boatman, director of the Organ Tissue Donor Program “Life Goes On” at the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office; Milda Saunders, MD – Living Donor Coordinator, UofC Medicine; Marion Shuck, Community Affairs Manager – Gift of Hope, Illinois, and Darvece Monson – Founder of More Than Your Kidneys.

Listen to the live broadcast and call in with questions as the panel discuss the issue of Blacks on waiting lists for organs, in observation of National Donor Sabbath which runs from November 11 -13th. To join the discussion call 773.591.1690, and vote in our poll below.

