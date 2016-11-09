Trump Takes The Election

“The man who defied everything we know and expect of those who would be president is going to be the president.”

By Kai EL´Zabar

Defender Executive Editor

We got Trumped. Today America has a new President-elect, Donald Trump. The Chicago Defender endorsed democratic presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton because after careful examination, we believed that she was the best person for the job. However, the American people have spoken, and unlike our newly elected president, we accept the voice of the people immediately.

What a president does is made up of a complexity of serious responsibilities, and requires that you juggle all the balls in the air yet keep each in focus with the realization that each individually is important and of significant value and impact upon the whole. It takes a wise and seasoned sage to comprehend that they are all connected in such a way that none of them can be ignored without having some effect upon the rest.

Take President Obama, for instance. When faced with the worst recession in 80 years at the time caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, a sprawling global bank, in September 2008 almost brought down the world’s financial system. He made the right choice given that he had the insight to see that it wasn’t about closing the auto companies, but rather about the people who worked for them, the communities in which they live and how it would impact them all. If all those workers were out of work, they would not be able to meet their house payments, or pay other financial responsibilities, continue to shop and support their community retailers, or banks. Eventually, the community would go belly-up. It would become a ghost town like Gary, Indiana; Youngstown, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and countless others experienced once the main industry of the city is shut down.

Of course, our president-elect was all for that. And where would we be now? The concern is that as president most decisions that he makes are not do-overs. Filing bankruptcy as an out to escape your shortcomings and shorting the folks you owe is not an escape hatch here. No, the president has to foresee the future based on the choices that he makes. Given that, heaven help us.

We are not excited with glee or joyful that Donald Trump is president-elect; however, we will put forth our best to work to make America bearable. As a paper born out of the throes of racism, segregation and inequality, we see our mission as more important than ever before. We have little tolerance or respect for a man who says, “Putting a wife to work is very dangerous thing.” This is central to all that really matters.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO NOTE

President Elect Donald Trump has voiced his intentions to shut down the Affordable Care also known as Obama Care immediately. Yet he has said little about the system he envisions putting in its place. Non partisan analysts project that as many as 25 million people could lose health insurance if the law is repealed

He has promised to build a wall on the Mexican border.

He has voiced his support of Stop and Frisk as well as profiling

He has stated that a doctor who performs an abortion as well as the woman who receives an abortion must be punished

He has said that all immigrants in the country illegally must be deported — an estimated 9 million people. In a speech on immigration in September, he suggested that his first priority would be deporting undocumented immigrants who arrested for other crimes. He has spoken favorably of President Obama’s deportation policies. The administration has removed at least2.4 million immigrants since Obama took office.

Trump has also called for barring any Muslim who is not a U.S. citizen from entering the United States. Additionally, he called for a “vetting procedure” for potential immigrants to ensure that they share American values in his speech in September.

Clinton and Trump also take opposite approaches to taxes. Trump would substantially reduce taxes, mostly for wealthy Americans. Clinton, by contrast, would modestly increase taxes on corporations and the rich.

Trump would reduce marginal rates on ordinary income — a change that would primarily benefit affluent families, who would pay a maximum marginal rate of just 33 percent, compared to 39.6 percent in the current system. Trump would also eliminate the estate tax, which is currently paid by when the wealthiest families, and instead tax any gains on investments when the investor dies. (According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, 51 percent of the savings from Trump’s tax relief would eventually go to the richest 1 percent of American households. His plan would reduce taxes for the typical household in this group by $317,000 a year.)

Trump has argued that his proposals would be a major stimulus for the U.S. economy. The center, however, warns that if Trump simply funded the government’s operations by borrowing more money instead of through collecting taxes, the increase in the national debt could have negative economic consequences in the long term.

Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate to put forward proposals on child care. His plans would primarily benefit more affluent families rather than those with less income.

He would allow families to save for child care in special accounts that would be sheltered from taxes. He would also allow biological mothers to apply for unemployment insurance in order to receive up to six weeks of maternity leave.

Trump plans to allow families to deduct their child-care expenses from their taxes. This proposal would benefit families that itemize their deductions, who tend to be richer, federal data show.

At the same time, Trump would also eliminate personal exemptions — a provision of the tax code that allows households to pay less based on the number of people in the family — and the head-of-household status, which gives single parents a break on their taxes. The result is that families with multiple children or single parents would not benefit as much from Trump’s other proposals, and some would even wind up paying more.

Of course there’s more and it doesn’t look great for the average American.

We are sorry that so little of what Hillary had proposed as plans to implement and further strengthen the American infrastructure was never addressed during the debates or on the campaign trail because she was charged with having to combat the negative allegations that were consistently drudged up over and over again by the Republican campaign. Such as the case was all this became the fodder to fuel the Republican campaign, because we believe that the president-elect had no solid plans.

However, now he has to prepare and be ready to share his vision for America rather than the great sounding sound bites that people took and ran with absence of substance and certainly not good for the average working person and definitely not those who are underserved.

Questions like How exactly is he going to increase jobs, bring back jobs to America? Is there such a thing as clean coal?

Well It was a long, tiresome campaign that was exhausting for the entire country and such a close race.However, the man who defied everything we know and expect of those who would be president is going to be the president beginning 2017.

He won with 276 electoral (59,131,346 popular votes) votes to Clinton’s 218 (59,293,087 popular votes). Trump won swing states Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and Iowawhich made the difference, especially Michigan and Pennsylvania. Clinton took New Hamphire (?), Colorado, Virginia, Nevada.

Clinton won more counties where less than 50% of the population is white, counties where at least 45% of the population is African American. Trump won the states that Mitt Romney lost in 2012, Ohio, Florida, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. c

Hillary Clinton said as president she woul, would launch her presidency with a focus on jobs and immigration. She says she would push Congress to approve a $275 billion infrastructure plan, look to bolster clean-energy manufacturing and ramp up trade enforcement.

She has repeatedly promised to immediately pursue comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship for immigrants who currently reside in the country illegally.

On the other hand Trump promised that he would start by ending Obama care and reversing a bundle of executive orders issued by President Obama, including ones that have shielded some unauthorized immigrants from deportation. He would push a variety of measures through Congress, including his plan to cut taxes and also his plan to spur up to $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

Perhaps most aggressively, he would change the United States’ long-standing stance toward international trade, formally signaling his desire to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, labeling China a currency manipulator and preparing to levy tariffs on China, Mexico and other American trading partners.

Well last night the Stock Futures Plunge as Donald Trump Posts Surprising Win

Sharp reaction seen as an indication of the markets’ concerns about a Trump presidency. This morning however it has seemed to have calmed after Trumps victory shocked the world.

Another note: the Canadian Immigration site crashed last night. Officials have confirmed that the cause was a higher than normal level of traffic.

It has been suggested this may have been caused by US citizens exploring their options following Donald Trump’s victory.

The tycoon confounded polls predicting he would lose to Hillary Clinton.

“The Government of Canada is committed to secure and reliable IT infrastructure to‎ ensure high-quality services to all users,” a spokeswoman told the BBC.

“The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship website became temporarily inaccessible to users as a result of a significant increase in the volume of traffic.

“Shared Services Canada worked through the night and continues to work to resolve the issue to ensure that the website is available for users as soon as possible.”

The problem was widely commented about on social media.

Finally, Good Luck America

