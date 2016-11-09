Taraji P. Henson Returns To Host Second Annual Holiday Special On FOX

With all of the incessant election coverage it may be hard to remember or prepare for the quickly approaching holiday season, but thanks to a little help from Taraji P. Henson and the FOX network you may get in the holiday spirit. If you recall, last year FOX aired a holiday special hosted by Henson and her Empire co-star Terrance Howard and they were joined by several of music’s biggest stars including Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Jamie Foxx. The special was a critical and ratings success and now FOX hopes to channel that magic a second time.

Last year’s special saw fellow Empire co-stars Jussie Smollett and Bryshere Gray take the stage for musical performances, while Taraji and Terrence performed skits and sang holiday hits as well. It was a cute holiday special that recalled the days of classic variety shows. One noticeable change this year is that Terrance Howard won’t be hosting with Taraji, but he may still appear on the show. Entertainment Weekly has further details about the special, including an airdate and guest stars.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

If you were worried about missing Cookie Lyon’s special charm and fur coats over the festive season when “Empire” takes its winter break, Taraji P. Henson has the best gift ever. The Golden Globe-winning star is set to return for Fox’s second annual music and variety special, “Taraji’s White Hot Holidays”.

The actress, who portrays Cookie on the Fox hit, will be joined for the one-hour special by her on-screen son Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyon). Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Darryl McDaniels (Run-DMC), Snoop Dogg, and TLC will all also be stopping by to spread some holiday cheer with performances of classic holiday songs.

This year’s variety show will also feature cameo appearances by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry (“Boo! A Madea Halloween”) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Terry Crews.

“Taraji’s White Hot Holidays” is set to air Thursday, December 8 at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, on Fox. The following week is the midseason finale of Empire on December 14 and the series premiere of Lee Daniels latest drama Star, which centers on a female girl group in Atlanta.

