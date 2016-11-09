Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle First Performers Announced For VH1’s ‘Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night’

One of the things that is practically guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit is beautiful holiday music. It’s even better when it’s being sung by some of the most legendary voices in the game. This is the sentiment that is propelling VH1 to not only bring back its popular “Divas” concert series, but also serve it up with a festive holiday twist. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks, but for now viewers can look forward to both Mariah Carey and Patti LaBelle to bring the house down with some of their classic holiday tunes.

VH1 “Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night” is still in the early line-up stages, but by adding Mariah Carey, dubbed the Queen of Christmas thanks to her best-selling holiday album, and R&B legend Patti LaBelle, they are definitely planning to slay (or sleigh) us all with magic this year. VH1 gives details about the return of ‘ Divas ,’ including when it is scheduled to air.

Via VH1:

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer with the quintessential queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. The iconic songstress is slated to perform during “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night.”

Carey will be joined by a slew of other A-listers who will grace the “VH1’s Divas” stage (don’t worry, they’ll be announced shortly). “I’m thrilled VH1 asked me to return to the DIVAS stage this year,” Carey said. “The DIVAS special offers a wonderful opportunity to perform for my fans over the holidays, which is my favorite and most festive time of year.”

Patti LaBelle’s legendary sweet potato pies aren’t the only thing we can expect from her this holiday season. The iconic singer with the unmistakable voice will also be performing at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night.” LaBelle proudly beamed, “I’m so thrilled to share the VH1 Diva’s stage with Mariah, who is not only an incredible performer, but also my goddaughter.”

Get ready to mark your calendars Beauties because the VH1 “Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night” will be taped December 2nd at the King’s Theater in Brooklyn and will air Monday, December 5th at 9pm on VH1. Happy holidays indeed!

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

http://hellobeautiful.com/2911429/taraji-p-henson-returns-to-host-second-annual-holiday-special-on-fox/

http://hellobeautiful.com/2911422/deray-mckesson-sued-by-louisiana-police-officer-stemming-from-black-lives-matter-rally/

Also On Atlanta Daily World: