Church Circuit 11-9-16

Pastor Anniversary

NOV. 12-13—Mulberry Community Church is celebrating Pastor Lawrence W. and First Lady Sonya Smith’s first anniversary with a luncheon at 12 p.m. The afternoon speaker will be Bishop Stanley K. Smith at 2 p.m. On Nov. 13, the morning worship service, held at 11 a.m., will feature Overseer L.C. Carter, and the afternoon speaker will be Overseer Sonny Conception at 3 p.m.

Family & Friends Day

NOV. 13—Jerusalem Baptist Church, located at 123 Steuben St., West End, is sponsoring their annual Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information please call 412-921-0822. Reverend Theodore E. Pugh is senior pastor.

Antioch Youth Day

NOV. 20—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley, will celebrate their annual Youth Day at 10:45 a.m. The guest speaker will be Min. Ronnell Hunt, of Second Baptist Church in New Castle. The theme is “I AM CHOSEN,” taken from 1 Peter 2:9. Dinner will be served immediately following service. All are welcome as the youth use their talents to glorify God! Reverend Travis C. Coon is the pastor. Call 412-741-7688 for details or visit http://www.antiochfwbaptistsewickley.org

Youth Ministry Fall Revival

Nov. 23—Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut St., McKeesport, will host the Youth Ministry Fall Revival. Minister Laphon Flood-Francis Morningstar Baptist Church, of Clairton, will be the guest preacher. Reverend Earlene Coleman, senior pastor; Rev. Jamie Grayson, assistant pastor; and Rev. Phil Williams, youth pastor.

