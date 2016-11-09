Black Celebrities React To A Trump Victory

Safe to say, if you’re Black, a woman, gay, Hispanic, live on either coast, Muslim, Sikh, non-blonde, or love any people from these groups, today was not the best of days.
Reality TV star and ego-driven New Yorker Donald Trump is the 45th president of these United States.
Again, if you’ve checked a box in any of the above groups (or love them), this morning, your social media timeline was filled with denial, sadness, despair, fear, prayer, fierce recrimination, blame, and maybe, just maybe, cautious optimism.
Many celebrities, who in general tend to be more liberal, and who came out en masse for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, shared their thoughts on social media this morning.