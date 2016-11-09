Black Celebrities React To A Trump Victory

Safe to say, if you’re Black, a woman, gay, Hispanic, live on either coast, Muslim, Sikh, non-blonde, or love any people from these groups, today was not the best of days.

Reality TV star and ego-driven New Yorker Donald Trump is the 45th president of these United States.

Again, if you’ve checked a box in any of the above groups (or love them), this morning, your social media timeline was filled with denial, sadness, despair, fear, prayer, fierce recrimination, blame, and maybe, just maybe, cautious optimism.

Many celebrities, who in general tend to be more liberal, and who came out en masse for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, shared their thoughts on social media this morning.

I was wrong. I thought America couldn't possibly disappoint me more than it already had. But, I was wrong. RIP America. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) November 9, 2016

We'll make it through 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nQrHGEZ26T — Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) November 9, 2016

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:00am PST

We Had One Job. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 9, 2016

My condolences to the President and First Lady. We will keep aiming high. We may not have you honored you this time, but we will honor you. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 9, 2016

From the Audacity of Hope to the Power of Hate! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 9, 2016

I am scared. I will fight. Trump will not crush my spirit. Hope fuels the fire in my belly to seek the change I want to see in this country — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 9, 2016

Gonna miss Obama. maybe this country needs a Trump presidency to see just how good we had it and took it for granted!!!!! #GodBlessTheUSA — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) November 9, 2016

In a room full of hope, we will be heard. Nothing can stop us. @iamderay #blacklivesmatter Stand up for kindness, equality, and love. pic.twitter.com/tYFJG7R7Ql — #CountryOfKindness (@ladygaga) November 9, 2016

I feel like America just sent in our tuition check for Trump University. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2016

Be tired. Be mad. Be honest & concerned. But be not afraid. Rest up. Be safe. Come together. Construct. Know your surroundings. Be creative. — jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) November 9, 2016

