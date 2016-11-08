These small towns in Georgia are among the best in America

Georgia has 30 of the country’s best small towns, according to a new report from the personal-finance website.

WalletHub’s analysts compared 1,268 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Its data set of 30 key metrics ranges from “housing costs” to “school-system quality” to “number of restaurants per capita.” Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, WalletHub grouped cities in percentiles, with a 99th percentile representing the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

The small cities in Georgia that made the list:

91 percentile Kennesaw

91 percentile Alpharetta

78 percentile Marietta

77 percentile Johns Creek

76 percentile Milton

74 percentile Peachtree City

68 percentile Smyrna

60 percentile Roswell

55 percentile Lawrenceville

52 percentile Duluth

42 percentile Newnan

38 percentile Dunwoody

36 percentile Gainesville

26 percentile Hinesville

25 percentile Douglasville

25 percentile Sandy Springs

22 percentile Evans

22 percentile Dalton

21 percentile Warner Robins

18 percentile Rome

17 percentile Statesboro

14 percentile LaGrange

13percentile Martinez

9 percentile Stockbridge

7 percentile Tucker

6 percentile Macon

5 percentile Mableton

2 percentile East Point

1 percentile Albany

1 percentile Valdosta

Click here for the full report.

