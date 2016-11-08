These small towns in Georgia are among the best in America

Georgia has 30 of the country’s best small towns, according to a new report from the personal-finance website.
WalletHub’s analysts compared 1,268 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Its data set of 30 key metrics ranges from “housing costs” to “school-system quality” to “number of restaurants per capita.” Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, WalletHub grouped cities in percentiles, with a 99th percentile representing the top 1 percent of small cities in America.
The small cities in Georgia that made the list:
- 91 percentile Kennesaw
- 91 percentile Alpharetta
- 78 percentile Marietta
- 77 percentile Johns Creek
- 76 percentile Milton
- 74 percentile Peachtree City
- 68 percentile Smyrna
- 60 percentile Roswell
- 55 percentile Lawrenceville
- 52 percentile Duluth
- 42 percentile Newnan
- 38 percentile Dunwoody
- 36 percentile Gainesville
- 26 percentile Hinesville
- 25 percentile Douglasville
- 25 percentile Sandy Springs
- 22 percentile Evans
- 22 percentile Dalton
- 21 percentile Warner Robins
- 18 percentile Rome
- 17 percentile Statesboro
- 14 percentile LaGrange
- 13percentile Martinez
- 9 percentile Stockbridge
- 7 percentile Tucker
- 6 percentile Macon
- 5 percentile Mableton
- 2 percentile East Point
- 1 percentile Albany
- 1 percentile Valdosta
Click here for the full report.
Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours