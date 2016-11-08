Business
These small towns in Georgia are among the best in America

Peachtree City, Ga.

Georgia has 30 of the country’s best small towns, according to a new report from the personal-finance website.

WalletHub’s analysts compared 1,268 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Its data set of 30 key metrics ranges from “housing costs” to “school-system quality” to “number of restaurants per capita.” Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, WalletHub grouped cities in percentiles, with a 99th percentile representing the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

The small cities in Georgia that made the list:

  • 91 percentile Kennesaw
  • 91 percentile Alpharetta
  • 78 percentile Marietta
  • 77 percentile Johns Creek
  • 76 percentile Milton
  • 74 percentile Peachtree City
  • 68 percentile Smyrna
  • 60 percentile Roswell
  • 55 percentile Lawrenceville
  • 52 percentile Duluth
  • 42 percentile Newnan
  • 38 percentile Dunwoody
  • 36 percentile Gainesville
  • 26 percentile Hinesville
  • 25 percentile Douglasville
  • 25 percentile Sandy Springs
  • 22 percentile Evans
  • 22 percentile Dalton
  • 21 percentile Warner Robins
  • 18 percentile Rome
  • 17 percentile Statesboro
  • 14 percentile LaGrange
  • 13percentile Martinez
  • 9 percentile Stockbridge
  • 7 percentile Tucker
  • 6 percentile Macon
  • 5 percentile Mableton
  • 2 percentile East Point
  • 1 percentile Albany
  • 1 percentile Valdosta

Click here for the full report.

