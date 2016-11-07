UPDATE: Chance the Rapper Leads Young Chicago Voters To The Polls

With one day to go before Americans will vote in our next U.S. President, Chance the Rapper is pushing young bodies to the voting polls in his hometown of Chicago today.

The Chatham native’s charity, Social Works, Virgin Hotels Chicago will host a musical line-up of artist performances for a Parade to the Polls concert on top of the hotel’s entrance. The event will has re-located from the hotel to a much bigger site at Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park at 235 S. Columbus Dr. kicking off at 3:00pm.

With live performances by up and coming artists–Twin Peaks, Taylor Bennett, Malcolm London and Eryn Allen Kane–throughout the performances, Social Works will lead groups to early vote. The Parade to the Polls initiatives is in collaboration with Chicago Votes, TurboVote, Boost Mobile and Prime Fortune, Flex Your Vote: A Millennial Celebration of Democracy that focus on education and guidance in helping millennial voters through various town halls and events.

The march will begin from Grant Park en route to the Chicago Board of Elections at 15 W. Washington where residents will cast their vote–gradually showing solidarity among millennial voters.

The event will take place from 3:00pm – 5:00pm. Early arrival is advised.

