T.I. blasts Lil Wayne for dissing the Black Lives Matter movement

Rap impresario Clifford “T.I.” Harris absolutely blasted Lil Wayne for “coonin’” for the cameras as the Young Money boss disavowed the Black Lives Matter movement, because he’s a rich and famous rapper.

Tip systematically broke down Wayne via Instagram and questioned his sanity, even as he pleaded with Weezy to rethink his stance on the BLM. Take a look.

@liltunechi This is my son & daughter showing me this for the first time & asking me what you mean? I’m at a complete loss of words here. Wayne I’ve known you over a decade. Our daughters grew up together practically. Reginae’ spent countless times at my house with Niq-Niq when you were in prison & you extended my daughter the same courtesy when I was in the same position. Our relationship outside of music is what makes me sensitive to your disposition. I KNOW you wired a bit different than most other responsible adults, but still n*gga U TRIPPING!!!! I don’t know what you goin thru,or what you are attempting to avoid but this sh*t is absolutely unacceptable!!!! You’re disrespecting yourself,bringing shame on your family name & tarnishing your legacy. You have children (including mines prior to now) that have looked up to you. You have sons & a daughter that depend upon your leadership. Bro if you don’t stand for something out here,all the money,jewelry,cars,mansions bandannas & hit records don’t mean sh*t!!!! Our people are being oppressed!!! We are being hunted,captured & slaughtered out here daily!!! You have to get outta that bubble that you’ve been living in & get out here & educate yourself on what’s going on around US!!! I’m always here to share whatever knowledge or understanding I may have to assist your growth & development,but u MUST STOP this buffoonery & coonin’ you out here doin. You looking like somebody who has something to gain or lose by pretending like it’s not as bad as BLM making it seem & you’re not aware of an issue that needs to be addressed. That’s what would be considered “Uncle Tom Sh*t”…. I know U,YOURE BETTER THAN THIS!!!!! I’ve been proud to call myself a fan & a friend of Lil Wayne ,but if that must end in order to stand up for those who can’t do it for themselves…So be it. If you’re not prepared for a question in an interview,say No Comment Bro. But stop embarrassing yourself & everyone out here who’s been supporting you. There is no middle ground. Oppression knows no neutral party,either you’re part of the oppressed,or you with the oppressor. There is no such thing as oppression not affecting you. It’s #USorELSE out here

