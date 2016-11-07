Metro Atlanta native serves aboard submarine tender in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam – A 1998 Stephenson High School graduate and Lithonia, Georgia native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of an integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender, USS Emory S. Land.

Chief Petty Officer Tyree Brundage serves in Guam as part of a forward deployed naval force in the Pacific.

She serves as the command career counselor. She is also responsible for advising over a thousand sailors on ways to achieve their goals and manage their careers.

“I love taking care of sailors and working with them to advance their careers,” said Brundage.

“Guam sailors are located at our nation’s most strategically important forward-deployed submarine base, and the missions they conduct at the tip of the spear are incredible,” said Capt. David Schappert, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “They are constantly challenged and continually rise to meet and exceed expectations. Guam is the place to be for submariners, and we have the ‘Go Guam!’ initiative to showcase all the great things we do out here.”

With a crew of 41 officers and 650 enlisted, submarine tenders are 649 feet long and weigh approximately 23,347 tons. A steam-powered propulsion system helps push submarine tenders through the water at nearly 21 mph.

“The sailors aboard Emory S. Land continue to exceed all expectations while supporting submarines and surface ships in the 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations,” said Capt. Mark Prokopius, commanding officer of USS Emory S. Land. “Their hard work and professionalism makes me proud of each and every one of them.”

Sailors aboard submarine tenders support deployed submarines as well as surface combatant ships.

“These sailors continue to impress me with the level of effort and expertise they put into successfully completing their mission day-in and day-out,” Rear Adm. Frederick Roegge, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, said. “Their actions and dedication to service enables the Submarine Force to excel in the undersea domain.”

“I love being able to meet people from all over the world and eat a variety of foods from around the world,” said Brundage. “I love the diversity of the Navy.”

The integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners builds a strong fellowship while working alongside each other, Brundage explained. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.

“It’s an opportunity for me to serve my country and also to provide an example for the younger generation in my community,” Brundage added. “The Navy has provided a lot of great opportunities for me to further my education and see the world and be exposed to different cultures.”

