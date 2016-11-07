Blac Chyna and mother slam Wendy Williams for calling them ‘gold diggers’

Wendy Williams seems to take particular pleasure in feasting on the Kardashian-Jenner clan at regular intervals. This time she trained her verbal rife scope on Rob Kardashian, whom she denounced as a weak and insecure man who then became an easy prey to the predatory practices of “gold-digging” fiancee Blac Chyna and her mother, Tokyo Toni.

With Kardashian in the throes of deep depressions, Williams accuses Chyna and Tokyo of being money-grubbing parasites who viewed Rob Kardashian as a quick and easy come up.

When Chyna and Tokyo got wind of Williams’ words, they went volcanic on the talk show host:

“You lost your motherf**** mind hoe?,” China exploded. […] You go out there talking about my family like you just hit the pipe backstage.”

Chyna continues tear off chunks of Williams flesh on Instagram:

“Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your motherf—– mind hoe? How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn’t a fat 400 pound a– bitch on the radio! You telling him to put some some bass in his voice? You want him to be like Kevin? Right you want Rob to put some bass in his voice and a fist upside my head next right? You want him to be like your husband? Rob is MY MAN! MINE! I love him for who he is which is why we are together. Therefore it doesn’t f—— matter what you “Think” or “Want” him to be he’s not for you B! Then let’s not talk about this Lil vendetta you have with my mom. Wendy B—- you’re cruisin’ Honestly, truly.. You go out there talking about my family like you just hit the pipe backstage! When I decided to do this show I knew I would be letting the world see us. But your horse face a– woke up on the wrong side of the stable and decide to go overboard with your f— boy comments. B—- f— you ! “P” body a– hoe 😂 @wendyshow@wendyshow @wendyshow.”

Whew! Now let’s take a look at Chyna’s mother’s response:

