Zendaya Debuted Her Trendy Clothing Line This Weekend

Zendaya is a singing-acting-dancing powerhouse who isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the 20-year-old beauty just launched her own clothing collection this weekend named Daya, with pop up stores in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The mid-priced collection ($18-$158) is composed of stylish activewear and street style influenced pieces like cropped bomber jackets, patched anoraks, and denim jumpsuits. Staying on trend, the sizing is all inclusive ranging from 0 to 22.

“I made sure in my e-commerce photos that there was thick girls in there,” she told Racked. “You should just see them sprinkled in there and it should feel normal. You should scroll, you should see one [right next to the others], and that’s how it should be. It should come to a point where it’s not, like, thought about. Where it’s just like, ‘Oh okay.’ That’s the idea. Hopefully we’ll get there.”

For her Los Angeles opening Karrueche and Chloe X Halle came out to support, wearing pieces from the collection.

“Fashion is emotional,” she told Racked. “I think clothing is emotional. When you wear a new jacket, or you buy a good pair of shoes, or… you put on a dress that fits your body just right, you feel different. You feel good. And also, clothes can make you feel negative. If something doesn’t fit right, if something is not highlighting a part of your body that you like, it’s emotional. Right? And it makes you feel something, whether it be positive or negative. So my whole idea with this is to give people the freedom to do what they want with it.”

In addition to her clothing line, Zendaya is also set to star in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” due July 2017.

