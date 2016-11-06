WATCH: Solange Bring Heavy Doses Of #BlackGirlMagic To ‘Saturday Night Live’

Solange Knowles performed on Saturday Night Live for her first time last night, singing “Cranes in the Sky” and “Don’t Touch My Hair”. The songs are from A Seat at the Table that sold 72,000 units in its first week and is her first project to rank No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list— also, her most woke album yet.

Introduced to the audience by host Benedict Cumberbatch, the 30-year-old performed with a full band and three backup singers/dancers. Filled with evervescent energy, the all black group were a beam of power. And that emotion was only heightened when UK singer-songwriter/producer Sampha joined the group for “Don’t Touch My Hair”.

For the performances she wore white outfits and silver booties, both looks tapping into her insane fashion sense. Behind the scenes her mother, Tina Lawson and sister, Beyonce were there for support.

They even picked her up in a celebratory move after the show!

But the most impressive part of the singer’s look was her hair. Led by the talented Chuckie Amos, she had three looks: cornrows braided into a crown by Shani Crowe, big hair teased out, and a weave basket style.

“Man oh man. Love is real and this is proof,” said stylist, Crowe. “It’s been a pleasure to work with someone with such magic and integrity. Not to mention the whole team of outstanding artists, musicians, and all around good people. 40+ hours of beading and braiding well spent. I have so many feelings! Infinite Gratitude for such Divine synergy!”

We hope this stellar performance emboldens her to go on tour and spread the magic.

