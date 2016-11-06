T.I. Sends Message To Lil Wayne On Instagram: ‘You’re Better Than This’

T.I. has a precarious relationship with Black America. While his past shows an angry young man who was in and out of prison for selling drugs and gun charges, in recent years he’s become a changed man, being outspoken about injustices in the community.

So when his fellow rapper, Lil Wayne went on camera saying he doesn’t identify with the Black Lives Matter movement because he’s “rich”, it bothered him. The Atlanta-bred rapper took to social media to voice his upset after seeing Wayne’s controversial interview with ABC’s Nightline.

T.I. says in the post: “This is my son & daughter showing me this for the first time & asking me what you mean? I’m at a complete loss of words here,” says T.I. “Wayne I’ve known you over a decade. Our daughters grew up together practically. Reginae’ spent countless times at my house with Niq-Niq when you were in prison & you extended my daughter the same courtesy when I was in the same position. Our relationship outside of music is what makes me sensitive to your disposition.

I KNOW you wired a bit different than most other responsible adults, but still nigga U TRIPPING!!!! I don’t know what you going thru or what you are attempting to avoid but this shit is absolutely unacceptable!!!! You’re disrespecting yourself, bringing shame on your family name & tarnishing your legacy. You have children (including mines prior to now) that have looked up to you. You have sons & a daughter that depend upon your leadership. Bro if you don’t stand for something out here, all the money, jewelry,cars, mansions bandannas & hit records don’t mean shit!!!! Our people are being oppressed!!! We are being hunted,captured & slaughtered out here daily!!! You have to get outta that bubble that you’ve been living in & get out here & educate yourself on what’s going on around US!!!”

He goes on to note that this is a moment he can learn from and improve; and if not prepared for this sort of question in the future, Wayne can simply say “No comment”.

Before T.I. even wrote this small essay, Wayne had apologized for his statements with an excuse to match. Asked by TMZ about his statements, the rapper said, “When the reporter began asking me questions about my daughter being labeled a (expletive) and a (expletive), I got agitated,” he said.

Adding, “From there, there was no thought put into her questions and my responses. Apologies to anyone who was offended.”

But in regards to what T.I. said, some think his tweet early this morning of “fk ya” was directed toward his old friend. No word if that’s so, but we would hope Lil Wayne learns from this, takes 15 slices of humble pie and revisits the black experience in America.

See the full Nightline interview with Lil Wayne, below.

