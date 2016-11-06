Jennifer Hudson, Tichina Arnold And Ciara Show Off Their Kids’ Singing Abilities

Basically every parent under the sun has pride for their children, especially when they take interest in what you do. And this weekend, three children of celebrities made their mommas proud by flexing their singing voices.

The first was Ciara, who’s currently pregnant with her second child from husband, Russell Wilson. The couple made the announcement last month with a sweet black and white photo on Instagram, confirming all the rumors.

Ciara’s adorable 2-year-old son with rapper, Future, Zahir Wilburn, belted out the “A,B,C” song on his toy guitar—but cut it short once his mother made a song request. “Welp, He Said, “That’s All You Gon Get For Today,” notes Ciara with laughing emojis.

Tichina Arnold’s 12-year-old daughter Alijah Kai Haggins impressed social media with her angelic voice. While Arnold is known for her acting, she’s actually has a great singing voice notably showing her skills in 1986’s Little Shop of Horrors.

“Music is what I started out doing first before acting even came around,” she told The Grio. “I’ve never given music 200 percent of my time. I’ve always had to share my music time with acting. It’s just taken me a minute to write songs and to put an album together. My project consists of me, and I’m a little bit of everything. Now, that I’m a mom and now that I’m a wife, again, and now that I’m older, I have a lot more to talk about and I have a lot more to express. And I think a lot of people will be able to understand it, men and women.”

And last but not least, Jennifer Hudson’s 7-year-old son, David Jr. followed her lead while singing with the piano for the camera. He was trying his very best to keep up with his mom’s effortless voice.

Gotta love these mommy and me moments.

