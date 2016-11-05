The Funniest Beyonce and Jay Z memes when campaigning for Hillary Clinton

A funny thing happened to Beyonce and Jay Z when they went to campaign for Hillary Clinton in the key battleground state of Ohio: Twitter unloaded with laughter and mocking jokes.

Surmising the seriousness of her current predicament with the pestering email scandal that is eating away her once-commanding lead over GOP rival Donald Trump, Clinton has retrieved some big guns to excite the electorate to come out and vote on her behalf between now and Tuesday.

Donald Trump is outraged that Clinton employed this tactic and that royal couple of pop culture are giving a free concert for their candidate.

And, of course, social media had some big fun with this one. Check out some of the funniest memes and tweets about Queen Bey and Hov on the stump to try to save Clinton’s run for the White House.

Hillary: I love Beyoncé

Beyoncé: He Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown

Hillary: pic.twitter.com/KQSkVmntkF — eric b (@ericbudzielek) November 3, 2016

Beyonce: "Get In Formation" Me: *gets in formation* Beyonce: "I'm With Her" Me: pic.twitter.com/6w4YuKDFDE — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) November 5, 2016

So WAIT…… Barely 24 hours after pissing off white racist Americans, Beyoncé announces her endorsement of Hillary Clinton?! pic.twitter.com/M8Dnznc47B — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) November 4, 2016

