Solange Set To Grace ‘SNL’ With Her Presence Tonight!

Saturday Night Live is welcoming Solange Knowles to its stage tonight, with Benedict Cumberbatch as its host. This will be the first time the 30-year-old has performed for the program.

As noted by CelebBuzz, the news comes just weeks after her album A Seat at the Table arrived at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She’ll be performing two tracks off the new release, which haven’t been disclosed quite yet, but the singles “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky” are both solid bets.

This will also be the first time Solange has performed songs from A Seat at the Table on live television.

While we can look forward to her performance tonight, there’s no word yet if the talent plans on going on tour with her album. When asked by a fan on Twitter, she noted that she’s reluctant to plan anything without considering her son’s school activity schedule. So in addition to being a dope artist, she’s an attentive mother.

Can’t wait to see her shine tonight!

