‘RHOA’ Kandi Burruss admits to kissing Porsha Williams?

Atlanta Daily World previously reported that there were possibly some sexual shenanigans going on between Kandi Burruss, husband Todd Tucker and Porsha Williams. Williams claimed that Burruss and Tucker propositioned her for a three-some or four-some in their sex dungeon. Then there are rumors that Burruss kissed Williams.

Williams went onto “The Real” welcomes to clear up the messy rumors once and for all.

While Burruss denied that she offered the sexual tryst with multiple partners, she does offer up a new juicy tidbit: she and Williams did share a bisexual kiss.

“Uh huh. You know what, it’s so funny because, OK I’m just going to keep it just one hundred with everybody,” she said to “The Real” cast. There was a girl on girl kiss between she and I that she initiated.”

“This was like two years ago and she invited us to her hotel. Now when she said what she said, it pissed me off because I was like, ‘You’re lying or whatever!’ But at the same time, I’m like, ‘OK, everybody’s going to assume that she’s telling the truth ’cause I obviously you know, I have Bedroom Kandi. They assume that I’m just so freaky,’ ” Burruss said.

“But, later on, a friend of mine reminded me to go through my text messages and I was able to go [through them]. … Did y’all know you could go back for years on your texts? I didn’t know that. I didn’t know that. So I went back two years and I found a text from her that was after that night talking about that night, “Oh, we was turned up.” We didn’t actually take her up on her offer. Let me say that. The kiss just happened. Let me be clear, it didn’t go further than that,” she explained.

“But you know, we were having fun. Like, she came at us. She asked us to come with her to the after-hours spot. We never asked her to go anywhere. So I think it was just her continuously trying to make me look crazy. You know, because they do things sometimes to try to manipulate the fans. And you know, we’ve been having this little battle. She had kind of threw shade at me about something else. You know, I don’t want to give away the story of the show. Y’all gotta tune in, but I’ll just speak on that part, she was lying! And we don’t even have a sex dungeon by the way. Even though it sounds like a good idea,” Burruss continued.

Williams, however, is doubling down on her story that Tucker and Burruss asked for a threesome. This season of RHOA is already shaping up to be another dramatic beauty.

