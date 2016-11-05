Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

In two stories as old as time, Nick Cannon and Reggie Bush are rumored to be the father of two different pregnant women’s babies.

First up is Cannon, who’s on-and-off girlfriend, Brittany Bell is six months pregnant. Sources are saying the bun in the oven is from Cannon, who the Guamanian-American former Miss Arizona USA allegedly met sometime last year.

According to Hollywood Gossip, while Cannon and Bell called off their relationship a few months ago, the baby is definitely Nick’s. Nick and Brittany mostly kept things low-key, but they’ve been spotted getting close in public on several occasions.

The news is apropos, considering Cannon’s divorce from ex-wife Mariah Carey was just finalized. Carey too is in the middle of relationship mess, having broke off her engagement off with billionaire James Packer.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Carey’s rep notes: “Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah,” the statement read. “James is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together. They are discussing it, and plan to release an official statement together about their future.”

Reggie Bush, on the other hand is in some hot water, if the claims against him are true.

A Miami-based bottle waitress by the name of Monique Exposito is claiming that he’s the father of her unborn baby. According to TMZ, she contacted Reggie and there were discussions about terminating the pregnancy in return for a large payment. They were told ultimately the discussions went nowhere.

Monique is also six months pregnant and has hired Florida attorney Marwan Porter, to seek child support. In response to the claims, the very married (with two kids) football player has been mum. But his rep did say, “He’s aware of the rumors and remains happily married.”

Both of these situations are more than likely going to end in messy mess.

