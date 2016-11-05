Nearly all-white jury to decide Michael Slager trial of shooting unarmed black man

The Walter Scott trial, the South Carolina black man who was shot as he ran away, from an officer who then tried to plant a weapon near his dead body, will be decided by 11 out of 12 of his white peers.

Michael Slager was caught on video shooting Scott in the back as he ran away, will face six white men, five white women and one black man during his murder trial. His defense team is denying purposely white washing the juror.

NBC reports:

A nearly all-white jury was seated Wednesday for the murder trial of a white former South Carolina officer whose fatal shooting of a black man stunned the nation after it was recorded on a cellphone by a bystander.

A jury of six white men, five white women and one black man will hear the case of Michael Slager, charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he fled a traffic stop in North Charleston.

In the Slager trial, the defense struck nine potential jurors, including seven minorities.

The prosecution challenged whether the defense was using only race as a basis for disqualifying them. The challenge was dropped after the defense provided detailed reasons for its strikes.

Some of those reasons were: not having a good understanding of English, expressing anti-gun sentiments, and in one case, a potential juror is a friend of the medical examiner, who is expected to testify.

Figures released by the clerk of court in Charleston County show that of the pool of 75 qualified jurors from which the jury was selected, 16 are black, or just over 20 percent.

