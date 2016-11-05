Every adult should have a living will…Make yours today

Imagine being in a coma. Would you want to remain on life support? Would you want your family to make the decision to end your care? A living will can help avoid this situation. It serves to inform family and health care providers about your decisions regarding your medical care.

In Pennsylvania, you have the legal and ethical right to make your own decisions about the type of health care you want. As long as you are well enough, your physicians will involve you directly in making decisions about your medical treatment. However, if you are unable to make decisions about your care, others will have to make these decisions for you.

A living will is a document that provides written health care treatment instructions. It outlines your choices about starting, continuing, refusing or stopping life-preserving treatment and other specific directions.

