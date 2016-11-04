Dave Chappelle To Host SNL With Musical Guest A Tribe Called Quest

Dave Chappelle is back doing sketch comedy, but only for one night. On November 12, Chappelle will make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live with A Tribe Called Quest as musical guests, according to a press release by NBC Universal.

NBC: Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live on November 12, with musical guest A Tribe Called Quest pic.twitter.com/HDE0CCbdwp — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) November 4, 2016

Chappelle famously stepped away from his hit self-titled show on Comedy Central in 2005. He made a comeback in 2014 by putting on multiple performances at Radio City Music Hall. For the past two years, he’s gone on a series of tours performing at smaller venues.

Tribe is gearing up to release their first studio album since the loss of their enigmatic brother and band mate, Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor, 45. The album, titled We Got It From Here, Thank You For Your Service, will be released on November 11 and is their first album in 18 years.

The show will air a week after Solange Knowles takes the SNL stage on November 5, and a few days after the general election. So we can only imagine the level of comedy Chappelle has in store.

NewsOne family, what characters should Chappelle take on for SNL? Let us know your thoughts.

SOURCE: NBC Universal | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

King Bey Slays At CMA Performance With Dixie Chicks

How The Historic Rise Of Barack Obama Led To Donald Trump

Also On Atlanta Daily World: