‘Scandal’ Season 6 Trailer Has Arrived + Premiere Date Announced

Listen up Gladiators! The long wait for the return of Scandal is almost over, as the teaser trailer for the sixth season of the hit ABC series was just released to keep you on the edge of your seat in anticipation for what’s to come. Olivia Pope & Associates are back in business for the new season and in typical Scandal fashion, the first look at the season premiere leaves you with more questions than ever.

The TGIT line-up currently just doesn’t feel complete without everyone’s favorite political drama, but Scandal is officially on its way back. If you remember, the series left off with the presidential candidates for both parties (and their running mates) set in stone, mirroring our own current election cycle, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the fictional world of television. Entertainment Weekly has all the details about what fans can expect to see this season and more.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Scandal’s” sixth season is marking the return of the TGIT lineup to ABC. “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” will also return from winter hiatus that night after their midseason finales on Nov. 17.

The election-themed fifth season capped off with the reveal of the presidential candidates and their running mates: Republican nominee Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and vice-presidential choice Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) vs. Democratic hopeful Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) and his VP Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry).

As EW exclusively first reported, the sixth season will pick up after the general election. “We are basically going to start our season on election night,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes says. “Yes, it is going to play into our season, but we’re not going to spend our time playing an election.”

The sixth season premiere of Scandal will air Thursday, January 19th at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. You can check out the teaser trailer BELOW:





