Pittsburgh Club No. 6 honors Women of Faith

On Sept. 23, at the Double Tree Hotel in Monroeville, Pa., Pittsburgh Club No. 6 presented An Evening of Inspiration Honoring Women of Faith. Mary Etta Johnson, president and loyal lady ruler, said, on behalf of Pittsburgh Club No. 6, that it was an honor to celebrate the evening’s honorees, and to share their personal relationship of commitment and services to others in the community.



The honorees included: Robin L. Whitfield–Hurt ,volunteer services; Hazel Jackson, youth ministry; Reverend Jermaine McKinley, PhD, ministry and outreach; Reverend Katrina Organ, ministry; and Reverend Sharon Quarles, ministry. A surprise honor was presented to LL Mary Catherine Brinkley #5, state grand loyal lady ruler. Each honoree received a beautiful Black angel. Kara E. Whitfield served as the event chairperson.





