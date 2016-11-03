Mary J. Blige Sheds Light On How She’s Dealing With Her Messy Divorce

Right as she is gearing up to release her new album, Mary J. Blige has also found herself in the middle of a divorce, one that appears to be getting messier by the day. Not only has the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul decided to end her long marriage to her former manager Kendu Issacs, but she is also dealing with his increasing demands for spousal support that would see Blige forking over millions if a judgment is ruled in his favor.

However there is one thing that all Mary J. Blige fans know…she is a survivor. She certainly won’t let a messy breakup bring her down, after all she’s had to deal with it before. Remember the drama surrounding her relationship and subsequent breakup with Jodeci frontman K-Ci? While promoting her forthcoming album and new single Thick Of It, Blige gave a recent interview where she was refreshingly honest about all of the drama she’s currently going through. The Grio has further details regarding Mary’s thoughts on the couple’s split.

Via The Grio:

In a recent interview with a British television program, Mary J. Blige opened up about her very public divorce to estranged husband Kendu Isaacs, describing the split as “horrible.”

“I’m in the thick of it. I’m in the middle of a divorce that’s everywhere (in the news). It’s just how hard life is. It’s the pain, it’s the lawyers, it’s the ‘this,’ it’s the ‘that…’Not even knowing someone that you thought you knew for years is horrible,” said Blige, who filed for divorce in July after 13 years of marriage.

Despite the painful breakup, the singer says she’s trying to look on the bright side of things. “There’s hope in it as well, because I have to keep the joy so I can live and survive. I can’t just die with all the sadness, that’s why I’m here because I kept my joy,” she said. “In spite of my pain and crying and releasing everything onstage to my fans and us healing together, I kept my joy.”

There is no doubt that Mary will come out of this situation on top, stronger than ever and the best part is that she will definitely bless us with an amazing album that is sure to be in heavy rotation.

