‘Hosea Helps’ to host Great Turkey Drop Off Press Conference

Atlanta — On November 3, 2016, Hosea Helps will host their Annual ‘Great Turkey Drop-off’ at the DeKalb County Jail located at 4415 Memorial Drive Decatur, GA 30032. During the event, being held from 10:00am – 12:00 noon, an official press conference will commence celebrating the organizations 47th Thanksgiving Dinner. Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, started by Civil Rights Icon, The Late Great Rev. Hosea Williams has long provided the largest sit down dinner in the Southeast. However in recent years, under the leadership of Hosea’s daughter Elizabeth Omilami and her husband, Actor Afemo Omilami the organization has expanded the dinners to include many other much needed services and amenities. Their Top Notch dinner is the first of its kind where ANYONE can come be a special guest, be served and entertained by top dignitaries and celebrities while receiving not only a hearty meal but also being offered access to clothing, shoes, medical services, flu shots, showers, toiletries, beauty /barber services at NO COST!

This is the only Thanksgiving Dinner event providing so much more than a meal. All of our guest have a real opportunity to receive life changing services. There is no other Thanksgiving dinner where people can sign up directly for Assistance programs like WIC, SNAP, Food stamps, Medicare and Medicaid, which provide qualified families in need with ways to continue receiving many of the services that are made available at the dinner. Hosea Helps acknowledges that they couldn’t do this without the help of some very special partners including Dekalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann, Kanner and Pintaluga and of course our friends at Publix and Kroger. Both grocers will be donating hundreds of Turkeys on Nov 3, 2016, during the Press Conference. Hosea Helps will also discuss opportunities for other individuals and organizations to partner this Holiday Season.

You can sponsor dinner for a family this holiday season. Please visit www.4Hosea.org to find out how you can help. For additional information please contact Cheri Hardge at 404-454-6006 Chardge@HoseaFeedTheHungry.com.

