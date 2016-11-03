Atlanta Dream to host Multigenerational Panel Breakfast

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Dream, in partnership with the JCI Foundation, will host an inspiring Multigenerational Panel Breakfast at the W Hotel Downtown Tuesday, November 29th beginning at 7:30 am.

The Atlanta Dream and JCI Foundation have aligned to offer a “can’t miss” panel discussion and networking opportunity with business women from five generations. These leaders in their industries will speak on negotiation, confidence and communication, self-awareness and networking over breakfast.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Judson Women’s Leadership organization on a great event,” said Atlanta Dream President Theresa Wenzel. “The multigenerational panel is a great blend of intelligent, dynamic and successful women who are willing to share their experiences and insights to assist other professionals in shortening their learning curve. This is a great opportunity for Atlanta business professionals.”

“The JCI Foundation is proud to collaborate with our partner The Atlanta Dream on the upcoming multigenerational panel discussion,” added in JCI Foundation Executive Director Jackie Cannizzo. “The opportunity to have these amazing women sharing their stories together in one event is very special and rare. We are looking forward to a great event and inspiring the next generation.”

All proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Atlanta Dream 4 Youth Foundation and the JCI Foundation. The event will be moderated by Hannah Gebresilassie, a local reporter and first-generation Ethiopian-Eritrean American, who has worked with the Dream, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and the WBCA.

About the Panelists:

Mary Parker – President and CEO All-N-1 Security Services

Parker has more than 20 years of experience in the auto, manufacturing and security industry. She currently runs All-N-1 Security Services, a multi-million-dollar security company with over 200 employees.

Alana Clooten – Accenture Consultant

Clooten, a former Georgia Tech Track & Field star, has been working as a Strategy Manager with Accenture since graduating in 2010. During her senior year at Georgia Tech, Clooten served at the President of the Student Athlete Advisory Board.

Elizabeth Downey – VP of Operations at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Downey has served as the Vice President of Operations for e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2014. She previously held leadership roles with Starbucks and The Clorox Company.

Andrea Laliberte – Edenfield Executive in Residence, Georgia Tech Professor of the Practice & Former Sr. VP of Distribution and Consumer Service for Coach, Inc.

Laliberte joined Georgia Tech’s Stewart School of Industrial & Systems Engineering as the Edenfield Executive in Residence in 2013. Previously, Laliberte was a Senior Vice President of Distribution and Consumer Service for Coach, Inc., a leading marketer of modern classic American accessories.

LaChina Robinson – ESPN/Fox Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Robinson is a basketball analyst for ESPN, FOX Sports and NBA TV while also serving as the color commentator for Atlanta Dream games.

Gail Evans – Georgia Tech Adjunct Lecturer & Former Executive VP of CNN

Evans currently serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at Georgia Tech and is also the best-selling author of Play Like A Man Win Like A Woman, an informative business guide. Previously she was named the Executive Vice President of CNN from 1996-2001.

Linda Hope – Executive Director at BeautyCounter

Hope is an entrepreneur, who is serving as the Executive Director of BeautyCounter. The company’s mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone.

For more information or to sponsor the Multigeneration Breakfast, visit theevent website here or contact Bailey Randolph atbailey.randolph@atlantadream.net.

The Atlanta Dream 4 Youth Foundation is the community outreach arm of the Dream franchise. The foundation focuses on holistic wellness and empowerment of our community. For more information, please visithttp://dream.wnba.com/atlanta-dream-4-youth-foundation/

The mission of the JCI Foundation is to develop creative programming that educates, inspires, and nurtures young women to become leaders both personally and professionally. Current programming is targeting two segments: female collegians (including but not limited to athletes); and young professional women (2-5 years in the workplace). Programming will be developed that is specific to the needs and aspirations of each segment.

The Dream will play its home games in McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus in 2017. Atlanta has qualified for the playoffs seven times, winning conference titles in 2013, 2011 and 2010.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: