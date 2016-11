Halloween is the one holiday where it enables the ignorant, the uncouth and the racist to act out their debased behavior.

It never ceases to amaze that people actually expend the mental energy, invest the time and spend the money to drape themselves in these tacky and often offensive costumes.

Take a look at some of the worst Halloween costumes of 2016:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: