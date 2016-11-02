Community
Home > Community

Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly’s awards breakfast

Posted 4 hours ago.


Debbie Norrell, Courier Lifestyles Editor
Leave a comment

WESTERN BLACK POLITICAL ASSEMBLY COMMITTEE—Members, seated: William T. Jack Simmons and E. Richard Phipps. Standing: George Moses, Bill Robinson, Rick Adams and Louis Hop Kendrick.

WESTERN BLACK POLITICAL ASSEMBLY COMMITTEE—Members, seated: William T. Jack Simmons and E. Richard Phipps. Standing: George Moses, Bill Robinson, Rick Adams and Louis Hop Kendrick.


September 24 was an historic day in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Pa. On this day, the African American Museum opened in Washington, D.C., and  in Pittsburgh, the Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly held an awards breakfast at St. James AME Church ‘s Sumpter Hall. This year’s honorees included the Hon. William R. Robinson, Beverly “Bev” Smith, The Hon. Mark A. Brentley Sr. and The Hon. Regina B. Holley. Chris Moore, of KDKA Radio, was the keynote speaker and said, as a people, Blacks have to do more than survive,  we have to thrive. Brenda Tate accepted for the queen of talk radio Bev Smith,and Sylvia Wilson accepted for Regina Holley.

HONOREE—Mark Brentley, founder of Take your Father to School Day and former Pittsburgh Public School board member.

HONOREE—Mark Brentley, founder of Take your Father to School Day and former Pittsburgh Public School board member.


The Political Assembly committee includes the Hon. Richard Adams, Ronell Guy, Louis “Hop” Kendrick, Darcel Madkins, George Moses, E. Richard Phipps,  Robinson, Luther J. Sewell Jr., Roxanne N. Sewell and William T. “Jack” Simmons.

HONOREE—William “Bill” Robinson, former member of Allegheny County Council. (Photos by Debbie Norrell)

HONOREE—William “Bill” Robinson, former member of Allegheny County Council. (Photos by Debbie Norrell)


 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now