Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly’s awards breakfast

September 24 was an historic day in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Pa. On this day, the African American Museum opened in Washington, D.C., and in Pittsburgh, the Western Pennsylvania Black Political Assembly held an awards breakfast at St. James AME Church ‘s Sumpter Hall. This year’s honorees included the Hon. William R. Robinson, Beverly “Bev” Smith, The Hon. Mark A. Brentley Sr. and The Hon. Regina B. Holley. Chris Moore, of KDKA Radio, was the keynote speaker and said, as a people, Blacks have to do more than survive, we have to thrive. Brenda Tate accepted for the queen of talk radio Bev Smith,and Sylvia Wilson accepted for Regina Holley.

The Political Assembly committee includes the Hon. Richard Adams, Ronell Guy, Louis “Hop” Kendrick, Darcel Madkins, George Moses, E. Richard Phipps, Robinson, Luther J. Sewell Jr., Roxanne N. Sewell and William T. “Jack” Simmons.

